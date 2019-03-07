Car crashes into northwest Oklahoma City bank building

Posted 9:57 am, March 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:14AM, March 7, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in northwest Oklahoma City rushed to a local bank following an unusual accident on Thursday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to the City National Bank building, located near May and Memorial Ave., after a car crash.

When firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene, they realized that a red car crashed into the bank building.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say the female driver is currently being checked out by paramedics. However, it does not appear that anyone suffered any major injuries.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.