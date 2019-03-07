× DEQ investigating after 40 barrels found at illegal dump site

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Environmental authorities are investigating after deputies discovered an illegal dump site in Oklahoma County.

On Thursday morning, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputies were looking into illegal dump sites when they found a site near S.E. 22nd and Eastern in Oklahoma City.

Authorities tell News 4 that about 40 barrels were found on the site, containing some sort of unknown substance.

At that point, investigators decided to call the Department of Environmental Quality to investigate.

Officials say they were concerned that the substance might be leaking from the barrels into a nearby body of water.

35.603832 -97.351656