Funding shortfall: Oklahoma organization continues to seek donations to help homeless seniors

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma organization that provides help to people of all ages and stages of life needs your help due to a major funding shortage.

Sunbeam Family Services is working to raise $65,000 through March 31 so they can continue to provide support to homeless seniors in Oklahoma.

Each year, the organization opens its emergency senior shelter, which is the state’s only shelter that is equipped to assist homeless seniors.

Last fiscal year, 99 homeless seniors sought shelter at the facility.

“Your donation gives hope to our Oklahoma senior neighbors and restores their dignity,” said Jim Priest, chief executive officer of Sunbeam. “Please consider making an investment in our seniors by helping close the $65,000 shortage.” Randy Thurman, CPA, CFP, is offering a $5,000 match.

Click here if you’d like to donate.