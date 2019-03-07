Gov. Stitt challenging OKC Memorial Marathon runners to form relay team, compete against his at marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon and Governor Kevin Stitt are teaming up to announce the Governor's Relay Challenge.

Marathon officials announced on Thursday that Stitt is challenging runners to form a relay team and compete against his own bipartisan relay team at the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon in April.

In early May, Stitt will host a celebration for the relay winners of each division at the Governor's Mansion.

Following the Thursday morning press conference, dozens of runners joined Stitt in a one mile-run.

Stitt says he is focusing on preventative health and wellness and encourages anyone interested in the challenge to take part.

