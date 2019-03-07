× Heard on Hurd returning for 6th season

EDMOND, Okla. – A popular event in Edmond for music, food trucks and just enjoying the community atmosphere is returning for its 6th season.

Citizens Bank of Edmond’s Heard on Hurd is returning just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, and to celebrate, the theme of the event this year is “Go Green.”

In addition to music and more than 30 food trucks, there will also be pop-up shops.

Heard on Hurd is held every third Saturday of the month from March through October.

“We can’t believe that our small-town festival launched in 2014 with only 10 food trucks is now in its 6th season and bringing over 25,000 attendees to downtown Edmond each event!” said Jill Castilla, Citizens Bank of Edmond president and CEO. “We are so excited we were able to continue Heard on Hurd in 2019 and grateful to serve our role in highlighting the local community.”

The season opening event will be held March 16 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the corner of Broadway and Hurd in downtown Edmond.