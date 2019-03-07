× Homicide investigation underway after man found dead inside NW Oklahoma City apartment

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside of a northwest Oklahoma City apartment.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the area near Lyrewood Lane and W Wilshire Blvd. in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one shooting victim inside.

Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Lamont Washington, Jr. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is being investigating as Oklahoma City’s 19th homicide of the year.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.