OK contractor violates probation, back behind bars

OKLAHOMA CITY – Harold Whitt is notorious for pulling the wool over his customer’s eyes.

Now he’s back behind bars for violating his probation.

We first warned you about him way back in 2009.

Two years later he was still on the run, but later convicted on six counts of home repair fraud.

Our state’s top prosecutor, Mike Hunter, telling the In Your Corner team Whitt hasn’t kept up with restitution payments to his victims.

He also skipped court.

That’s not all.

Last year he was also convicted of scamming someone else, this time in Pottawatomie County.

“The tough call is do you work with him, hopefully he’ll be able to find honest work and continue to pay these people back or do you take him off the streets so he won’t defraud anyone else,” Hunter told News 4.

Whitt remains locked up in the Oklahoma county jail.

He could be looking at a long prison sentence or the state could give him one last chance to stay a free man, and keep working to make his victims whole.

We’ll keep you posted.