Investigators searching for vehicle that may connect Lake Overholser bodies

BETHANY, Okla. – After two bodies were discovered in an Oklahoma lake, authorities are now searching for more clues.

On Saturday, Feb. 23, dispatchers with the Oklahoma City Police Department received a call about a possible body at Lake Overholser. When officers and firefighters arrived, they were able to pull the body of a young man from the water.

On Monday, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office told News 4 the man has been identified as 18-year-old Kelvin Perez-Lopez. At this point, no other information about his death is being released.

One week later, on March 2, another body was found the along the shoreline. Oklahoma City Police haven’t identified the second victim yet, but described him as a possible teenager or young adult who was partially clothed with no visible signs of trauma.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Tuesday, police received a call about the body of a man found in a field near Lake Overholser.

Authorities say a person riding on horseback through a field spotted the body and called 911 shortly before 2 p.m. The body was found in a field about 200 yards from the lake's bicycle path.

"At that time, Oklahoma City and Bethany police responded. Once officers got here, we determined that it was going to be in our jurisdiction, so we started the investigation," said Bethany Police Lt. Angelo Orefice. "We're looking for obvious signs of trauma, but we didn't see anything at this point. But because of the elements, that it's been so cold lately, we haven't been able to determine that."

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Orefice told News 4 that they do not believe that the third body has anything to do with the other two that were found in the past couple of weeks.

Lt. Orefice confirmed that the first two victims did know each other, adding that one of them is connected to a missing persons case out of Bethany.

On Thursday, investigators were back at Lake Overholser after determining that the two younger victims may have been in a car that drove into the lake.

Fire crews boarded a boat and began searching for the vehicle along the shoreline.