Live American Quarter Horse racing returns to Remington Park

OKLAHOMA CITY – We are just one day away from the return of live American Quarter Horse racing at Remington Park.

During its live racing seasons, Remington Park employs approximately 600 people and attracts thousands of patrons from more than 100 miles away.

“Remington Park attracts more than 2 million people per year from all over the state and beyond because of the unique experiences we offer,” said Scott Wells, Remington Park president and general manager. “This is the only place in central Oklahoma where you can see great athletes – human and animal alike – compete night after night. The American Quarter Horse racing season brings excitement and entertainment for a night out with friends, couples, families and visitors to Oklahoma City.”

The American Quarter Horse racing season begins March 8 and runs through June 1 with live racing typically being held Thursday through Sunday. The first race on opening night starts at 6 p.m.

The racing season also holds several popular events like Extreme Racing and the Kentucky Derby Hat & Bowtie contest.

The track is located at 1 Remington Place in Oklahoma City.

