Man facing DUI, child neglect charges following two-vehicle wreck in eastern Oklahoma

QUINTON, Okla. – A man is facing several charges following a two-vehicle wreck last week that injured two people, including a 3-year-old.

On March 2, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the wreck on SH 31 near Quinton.

According to a trooper’s report, Jacob Ary, 28, of Kinta, was driving eastbound on the highway when he went left of center and hit a vehicle traveling westbound head-on.

A 3-year-old girl was also in Ary’s vehicle, the report states.

McAlester News-Capital reports Ary told troopers that he fell asleep while driving with the child in the vehicle.

According to an affidavit, Ary appeared to be sleepy with droopy, red, watery eyes and lethargic speech.

The trooper asked Ary when he last used illegal drugs and the affidavit states Ary told the trooper he had marijuana and methamphetamine the night before and that he had “everything” in his system.

McAlester News-Capital says Ary then told the trooper ““I’m sorry bro, I wish there was something I could do, but there isn’t.”

A sobriety test was performed and that’s when Ary was placed under arrest. A blood test was performed at the hospital.

The 3-year-old was treated and released for injuries to her head and around her collarbone area. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries and was listed as “stable.”

Ary denied treatment at the scene, the trooper’s report states.

On Monday, Ary was charged with felony child neglect, felony driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more — great bodily injury, and a traffic misdemeanor.