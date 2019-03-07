Moore woman accused of writing and filling dozens of prescriptions for herself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. - A Moore woman is accused of using her former employer's physician number to call-in and fill dozens of prescriptions for herself.

Christine Galliher is charged with nine counts of obtaining a controlled substance by forgery, and 42 counts of medicaid fraud.

According to investigators with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, they were contacted by the doctor she worked for.

"We were alerted by a physician out in Yukon that one of her former employees was using her prescription number," said OBN spokesperson Mark Woodward.

They learned that a year and a half after she stopped working in that doctor's office, she continued using that number to write prescriptions for both non-controlled and controlled substances. Those include Phentermine, an amphetamine-like appetite suppressant, and Temazepam, used to treat insomnia. Both are Schedule IV controlled substances.

"Drugs that do have medical value but have a high potential for abuse," Woodward said.

But the trouble didn't end. there. Galliher was allegedly using state-funded medical insurance to pay for them.

"Medicaid is getting billed for that and paying for that, and paying for drugs that were obtained illegally," Woodward said.

Woodward couldn't say whether Galliher was using the drugs for herself. News 4 tried to reach her at her home for comment, but no one came to the door.

"Not only the criminal activity involving the prescriptions, but also the criminal violations involving the medicaid to pay for those," Woodward said.