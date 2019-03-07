× Oklahoma police become waiters to support Special Olympics Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several members of police department across the state will head to a popular restaurant in order to raise money for a good cause.

Instead of heading home from a long day of work, several law enforcement officers will be heading to Texas Roadhouse to wait tables.

It’s all part of the ‘Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser’ with all donations benefiting Special Olympics Oklahoma.

The ‘Tip-A-Cop’ fundraiser will be held Thursday, March 7 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse restaurants in Oklahoma City, Stillwater and Tulsa.