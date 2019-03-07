Oklahoma police become waiters to support Special Olympics Oklahoma

Posted 10:24 am, March 7, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several members of police department across the state will head to a popular restaurant in order to raise money for a good cause.

Instead of heading home from a long day of work, several law enforcement officers will be heading to Texas Roadhouse to wait tables.

It’s all part of the ‘Tip-A-Cop Fundraiser’ with all donations benefiting Special Olympics Oklahoma.

The ‘Tip-A-Cop’ fundraiser will be held Thursday, March 7 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse restaurants in Oklahoma City, Stillwater and Tulsa.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.