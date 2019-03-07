So cute! Oklahoma City Zoo launches “Mountain Lion Cub Cam”

OKLAHOMA CITY – A litter of orphaned mountain lion cubs that found a new home at the Oklahoma City Zoo earlier this year have made their public debut and you can now watch the cuteness unfold live on the zoo’s “Mountain Lion Cub Cam.”

In late January, the mountain lion cubs arrived at the zoo after they were found by game wardens in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Once game wardens realized the cubs’ mother was dead and that they were too young to survive on their own, they immediately began providing care to the cubs.

The Oklahoma City Zoo heard about the cubs’ situation, and offered to take in the litter.

The now 11-week-old cubs Toho and Tanka will live at the Oklahoma City, and cub Tawakoni will relocate to her permanent home in Waco this summer.

The cubs were placed in a 30-day quarantine and then moved to the Oklahoma Trails where they are currently in the bobcat habitat.

When they are bigger, they will “graduate” to the mountain lion habitat.

And, if you can’t make it to the zoo to see the cubs, you can now watch them on your devices!

On Thursday, the zoo launched the new “Mountain Lion Cub Cam” that shows the young siblings in their habitat.

The cam will be live 24/7 here with optimal viewing of the cubs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, weather permitting.