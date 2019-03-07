Three arrested following investigation into Oklahoma City club

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three people were taken into custody following a two-year investigation by the Oklahoma City Police Department.

On Thursday, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Vice Enforcement Unit served search warrants at a local club.

Investigators say the Midway Island Club, located along N.W. 10th St., was being used to sell narcotics and other criminal activities.

Authorities arrested 43-year-old Heather Emerson-Billings, 60-year-old Bruce Krenz and 56-year-old Paul Cassidy on an array of charges.

Officials say other arrests are possible as the investigation continues.

This isn’t the first time the club has found itself on the wrong side of the law.

In February of 2018, Emerson and Krenz were arrested during another vice operation at the club.

