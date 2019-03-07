× Tulsa’s Gathering Place launches app

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma park that was named the best new attraction in the country by USA TODAY has launched their own app!

The Gathering Place opened last year and was built with private money, led by billionaire philanthropist George Kaiser and totals $465 million.

It is one of the largest in the U.S. and includes skate and bike tracks and sports courts on nearly 100 acres.

The park has now launched their own app and visitors can get access to an interactive park map, daily activities and schedules, exclusive park facts and more.

The app is free to download.

For more information on the Gathering Place and the app, click here.