Utah first cousins legally wed in Colorado, petition for same rights in home state 

UTAH - Two first cousins in Utah are petitioning for their home state to recognize their relationship after recently traveling to Colorado to legally marry.

“This is a lifelong friendship and we love each other,” Angie Lee told the Daily News Wednesday. “I would say that this is something that I wouldn't expect people to understand if they weren't going through it themselves.”

Angie Lee, 38, says she and Michael Lee, 37, "have been in love with each other" their whole lives.

Angie's father is the oldest of 12 children, and he is also Michael's mom's brother.

On Monday, they traveled to Colorado where they legally married.

In Utah, first cousins can only marry if "both are over 65, or, if both parties are over 55, if the court finds that they are unable to reproduce."

Now, the Lees are hoping to change Utah’s law and have started a Care 2 petition called, “Allow first cousins to Marry in Utah,” to gather signatures.