× 2 dead, including child, in Seminole County bus crash

SEMINOLE CO., Okla. – Two people are dead after a car collided with a Konawa school bus in Seminole County Friday evening.

One passenger in the car is confirmed dead as well as one child on the bus.

The incident occurred on US 377 and County EW 1300, but the time is unclear.

The bus was on fire when authorities arrived.

There is no other information at this time.