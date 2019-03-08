× Barbie’s 60th Anniversary ‘Be Anything’ tour coming to OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Barbie is celebrating 60 years with her ‘Be Anything’ tour, and she’s making two stops in Oklahoma City next weekend.

The traveling pop-up tour, designed to inspire girls they can be anything, will officially kick off on Barbie’s 60th anniversary this weekend at Walmart in Bentonville, Arkansas. Barbie will be celebrating with Oklahoma City March 16-17.

On March 16, Barbie will be at the Walmart Supercenter on 6100 W Reno Ave. Oklahoma City, OK 73127 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

On March 17, Barbie is taking the party to the Walmart Supercenter on 100 East I-240 Service Rd. Oklahoma City, OK 73149 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

At each stop, fans will have a chance to take photos inside a life-sized Barbie doll box, explore different careers in the You Can Be Anything dress-up zone, check out some of the original Barbie career dolls and learn more about the most iconic careers Barbie has held over the past 60 years.

There will be a meet and greet with a local role model, but Oklahoma’s role model is unknown at this time.

Kids can also enter for a chance to win up to $20,000 to make their dreams come true.

“To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Barbie, we set out to imagine a new and fun way to bring the brand’s mission of inspiring girls across the nation with Walmart.” said Erica Zubriski, VP Walmart Sales, Mattel. “The Barbie Be Anything Tour inspires girls to be anything and allows us to celebrate this milestone moment with fans through a break frame ‘retailtainment’ experience and impressive line-up of role models in cities nationwide.”

To learn more about how the Barbie ‘Be Anything’ Tour visit www.walmart.com/barbiebeanything and follow #barbiebeanythingtour and #barbie60.