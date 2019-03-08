Big changes planned for Turkey Mountain trails

TULSA, Okla. – Big changes will soon be in the works for an Oklahoma hiking trail, and citizens will have a chance to determine what needs to be done.

Tulsa’s River Parks Authority wants to make changes to the more than 600 acres around Turkey Mountain, but is turning to the public to find out what needs to be done.

The organization tells KJRH that it wants to overhaul the hiking trails to make sure they don’t erode as quickly and will be self-sustaining.

Many hikers say they would like better accessibility, parking and additional bathrooms at the site.

There are a series of public meetings planned, and the public can also submit their opinions here .