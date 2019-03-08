× Bomb squad called to Edmond home of double murder victims

EDMOND, Okla. – The case involving a double murder in Edmond took a dangerous turn on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, officers from the Edmond Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad were called back to a home where a double homicide took place earlier this week.

Edmond police say they are executing a search warrant at this time but cannot comment further.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Edmond police were called to a home along Bryant, just south of Covell after receiving a 911 call from a teenager about a shooting. The teen told police he heard his mom screaming and she yelled for him to call 911.

“There was a family member inside that house that was making that call. They could hear the gunfire from within the house. They had taken shelter and called us,” said Jenny Wagnon, with the Edmond Police Department.

Caller: He's my brother and he shot my parents.

911 Operator: He shot your parents? Where are they?

Caller: My father is in his room on the floor and my mother is by the front door on the floor.

911 Operator: OK, are they breathing?

Caller: I do not believe they are.

When officers arrived on scene, they were able to safely get the 17-year-old son out of the house. A short time later, they took his 19-year-old older brother, Michael Elijah Walker, into custody.

Inside the home, officers found the bodies of 44-year-old Rachael Walker and 50-year-old Michael Walker. Both appeared to have been shot to death.

In all, investigators found 19 spent 9mm shell casings inside the residence. Officials believe the suspect reloaded the gun during the attack.

The 17-year-old told police his brother often carried the gun around the house "because he is paranoid."

According to the affidavit, Michael Walker told the 17-year-old that "he shot their parents because they were sending him messages telepathically and they were Satan worshipers," adding that "everything was okay, and he would bury the bodies."