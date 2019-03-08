× Congressman Tom Cole to host town hall meetings

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) will host two town hall meetings Monday, March 18 in two cities in his district.

The first meeting will be held in Ada at the McSwain Theater, 130 West Main Street, at 12 p.m. on Monday.

The second meeting will be held in Ardmore at the Ardmore Convention Center, 2401 North Rockford Road, at 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

Cole says he will talk about the pressing issues facing the nation, provide a legislative update to constituents and answer questions from the audience.

For questions or more details, please contact Congressman Cole’s Norman office at (405) 329-6500.