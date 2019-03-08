× Former OSU basketball players charged after allegedly vandalizing cars

STILLWATER, Okla. – Felony charges have been filed against three former Oklahoma State Basketball players and a former OSU cheerleader.

The basketball players were dismissed from the team after they were suspected of vandalizing cars with a BB gun.

This week, the Payne County district attorney filed charges against Kentrevious Jones, Maurice Calloo and Michael Weathers. Imani Patterson was also charged.

They were all charged with two felony counts of malicious injury to property over $1,000 and seven misdemeanor counts for malicious injury to property under $1,000.

The group is accused of using a BB gun to shoot seven cars, causing thousands of dollars worth of damages.

If convicted on all counts, they could face up to 11 years in prison.