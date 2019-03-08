× Judge Balkman rules not to delay state’s opioid trial

NORMAN, Okla. – Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman ruled to avoid a delay in the state’s trial against the nation’s leading manufacturers of opioid pain medication.

Today’s ruling was in response to a motion by the defendants, asking the judge to delay the start of the trial for 100 days.

With the judge’s ruling, the trial remains on schedule to begin May 28.

Attorney General Mike Hunter today commended the judge and released the following statement: