Louisiana man accused of murdering girlfriend and 2 children, injuring 2 other children with hammer

GRETNA, La. – The suspect in a brutal attack in a Louisiana apartment bludgeoned four children with a hammer as they slept before murdering his girlfriend, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Terrance Leonard, 33, allegedly killed two children and critically injured the other two. Then, he waited for his girlfriend, 32-year-old Kristina Riley to return to the apartment so he could kill her, too, authorities say.

Riley was pronounced dead at the scene early March 6. Leonard was detained there as well and later identified as the perpetrator, according to the JPSO.

Leonard faces three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice for attempting to destroy evidence.

Officials said Leonard admitted to being on crack cocaine at the time of the murders.

Ten-year-old Ayden Riley, Kristina Riley’s son, and 9-year-old De’ryona Encalade, her niece, were also pronounced dead on the scene.

Riley’s 12-year-old and 14-year-old daughters are currently hospitalized in critical condition. Their names have not been released.

Leonard has an extensive criminal history for narcotics possession and distribution, second-degree battery, simple battery, and multiple offenses against law enforcement, according to the JPSO.