Man arrested after strangling mother in Wewoka

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEWOKA, Okla. - Residents in Seminole County were on high alert Friday, as police spent the morning searching for a man who strangled his mother and fled the scene before officers responded.

News 4 was there when police took Thunder Wise to jail Friday afternoon.

“Mr. Wise was choking the mother. Strangling the mother,” said Derek Vigil, Wewoka Police Assistant Chief.

It all started around 4 a.m. Friday, when someone called to report a woman had been strangled.

“He is known to be dangerous. We don't know what state of mind he`s in,” Vigil said.

Thankfully his mother survived the attack and according to police, is doing ok.

Wise has a lengthy criminal history. In July of 2003, at the age of 22, he was arrested and charged in Pottawatomie County with first degree murder in the killing of his aunt. But the case was later dismissed.

Wewoka Police said Wise has been living with his mother and they've dealt with him at least five times in the last year, usually due to his mental stability.

If he needs to get the help, we can get him the help,” Vigil said. “We have taken him to different hospitals and given him help. That's the only history that we know of at this point.”

Around noon, police said they got a call from family members who knew where Wise was hiding.

While no one wanted to go on camera, people who live in Wewoka said they're glad he's off the streets.

Wise was taken to the Seminole County Jail where charges are pending for him. The chief said the next step is getting the judge to order an evaluation.