Metro family raising 4-month-old baby after his mother was killed in head-on crash; local outreach group steps in to help

OKLAHOMA CITY - Saturday, two local women killed in a head-on crash will be laid to rest.

The crash happened one week ago Friday along I-40.

A wrong-way driver crashed into a car driven by 36-year-old Faith Mahan. She and her 23-year-old daughter, Makayla Mahan, were killed on impact. The driver who crashed into them, 42-year-old Nina Carpitcher, along with her passenger, 48-year-old Raymond Butler, were killed, as well.

Makayla was pregnant at the time of the crash. She left behind a 4-month-old son, as well. Now, her family is scrambling to make sure the little boy has everything he needs, and we reached out to get them some help.

Little Khylan Williamson has a smile that lights up a room.

"This was his momma's twin," said Lisa Williamson. "He looks like my son, but he looks like his momma. That's Kayla baby."

Lisa is starting over in a way.

The grandmother is now raising her 4-month-old grandson. She said - just hours before the crash that claimed her life - Khylan's mother, MaKayla, dropped him off at her house. She had been working long hours and needed rest - MaKayla had just told Lisa she was pregnant.

"Three days later, she bring him to me, not even eight hours later, she's gone," Lisa said.

Now, Lisa said she and her son will never be able to meet her grandchild and little Khylan will never get to really know his mom.

"She didn't get to really get acquainted with him. He's 4 months. This is the time where you're loving your baby, you know? None of that," Lisa said.

It's been a heartbreaking blow for Lisa and her son, who she said has been devastated by the loss of the woman they both loved so much.

"She was the sweetest person, I promise you," Lisa said. "That's why I was like, dang, why did it have to be Kayla?"

As you can imagine, it's been hard for Lisa to unexpectedly step in and take on the role of raising a young baby.

So, News 4 called in some help from Infant Crisis Services, who brought in formula, diapers, clothing, baby wash and even a pack and play. Normally, you need to go to their headquarters to get help. But, on Friday, they loaded up their baby mobile and made a house call. It will help them get through the coming days, but the crash has changed so many lives forever, particularly little Khylan.

"I don't mind stepping in, taking responsibility when it's part of me so he's gonna be well taken care of," Lisa said. "I'm going to make sure he's well taken care of to the best of my ability."

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still waiting on toxicology results on the driver who crashed into the Mahans.

The family is still taking donations. There is one GoFundme set up for Khylan and another set up for MaKayla and her mother's funeral expenses.

If you or someone you know needs help from Infant Crisis Services, you can call 405-528-3663. They serve babies and toddlers in times of crisis, age 0-48 months. They have very low barriers to receive service, no income requirements and don’t check ID. The only requirement is you have a child under 48 months.