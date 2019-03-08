Oklahoma group’s ‘breakfast club’ tradition attracting younger generations

COWETA, Okla. – Many of us have our daily routines, but very few go as noticed as the ‘breakfast club’ in Coweta.

A group of retirees spend each morning together getting breakfast in Coweta, and they’ve also been known to help others in the process.

A group of 20 men meet to have breakfast and coffee every day, and their fun-loving spirits are now attracting younger generations to stop in and join them.

Some parents told FOX 23 that their children love going to the McDonald’s outside of Coweta because the group spends time with them and makes them feel special.

“When we was little, we was wanting something and a lot of times we didn’t get it. Now being old and doing nothing, just help the kids out,” Andy Jones said.