Oklahoma Heart Hospital notifies patients after thieves steal computers from clinic

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma hospital says it has notified patients after computers containing some of their information ended up in the hands of thieves.

In January, four desktop computers were stolen from an Oklahoma Heart Hospital outpatient clinic.

The computers contained patient information like names, dates of birth, addresses, phone numbers and clinical information. OHH stores medical records on a separate secure server, and patient records were not stored on the stolen computers.

Officials say patients’ Social Security numbers and financial information were not at risk.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our patients and the security of their private information,” said Stephanie Gibson, Oklahoma Heart Hospital’s compliance and privacy officer. “We deeply regret any worry this may cause our patients.”

At this point, investigators say there is no evidence that any patient information that was on the computers was accessed or misused. However, officials say 1,221 patients have been notified as a precaution.

If you have not been notified, officials say that means your information was not on one of the stolen computers.

Following the theft, the hospital has revised procedures to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Patients who were affected may call (405) 972-7217 with further questions.