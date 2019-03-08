Oklahoma man arrested after two standoffs in 24 hours

CLAREMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was taken into custody after allegedly taking part in two standoffs in less than 24 hours.

According to KJRH, John Good was involved in a six-hour standoff with Claremore police earlier this week.

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the home near Missouri Avenue and 20th St. after a man allegedly threatened several of his family members with a knife.

When police arrived at the home, family members told officers the man was hiding in the attic.

A perimeter was set up around the home and officers called for the man to come out. At one point, authorities cut open the siding of the home near the attic and shot pepper balls inside to try and get the man to surrender.

When officers searched the attic several hours later, the man was not there.

On Thursday night, authorities say Good returned to the home. At that point, another standoff became when he barricaded himself in the house.

Eventually, officers forced their way inside and took Good into custody.

Investigators say Good was already wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon.