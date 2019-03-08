Oklahoma mother accused of murdering children headed to court

BEGGS, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman accused of murdering two of her children and attacking another is expected in court on Friday.

In November, officials with the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office say dispatchers received a 911 call from a teenager who was staying the night at his best friend’s home.

He says he and his best friend, 18-year-old Kayson Toliver, were asleep when he heard some noise on Kayson’s side of the bed.

“I woke up to a light on and [Kayson’s] mom on his side of the bed,” he told KJRH. “She told me, ‘Sorry,’ and that’s when she done it.”

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds and the body of 18-year-old Kayson Toliver.

A court affidavit claims the children’s mother, Amy Hall, told the district attorney that she “was so sorry” for what she “had done” and allegedly admitted to trying to kill her three children.

In the affidavit, Hall allegedly admitted to shooting Toliver in the head while he was asleep. She then allegedly shot 16-year-old Kloee Toliver in the head, which woke the 14-year-old. Hall reportedly shot at her as she ran to a bathroom.

Officials say Amy Hall mentioned her ex-husband, and said part of her thought she was saving her children.

Kayson Toliver and 16-year-old Kloee Toliver died as a result of their injuries.

Hall has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of shooting with intent to kill.

Hall is set to have a preliminary hearing on Friday morning.

During the hearing, a judge may decide if there is enough evidence to send the case to trial.