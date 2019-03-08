Oklahoma museum offering free admission to families during spring break

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re looking for fun activities to keep the kids entertained during spring break, a local museum will be offering free admission for families of all ages.

From March 12 through March 16 and from March 19 through March 23, guests to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame Gaylord-Pickens Museum will receive free admission.

In addition to enjoying the exhibits, visitors can also create crafts, watch moves and participate in other seasonal activities.

The Spring Thing events are as follows:

March 12 Flower Power Day with a planting craft from OSU-OKC Farmers Market

March 13 Wacky Wednesday with Mural Syndicate artist, Kris Kanaly

March 14 Green Thumb Day with a special showing of the movie Up! and Kam’s Kookery

March 15 Safari Day with special guests from the OKC Zoo

March 16 Home Run Day with the OKC Dodgers and take home a baseball!

March 19 Wild Wild West Day with a free bandana for the whole posse

March 20 Superhero Day with Kevin Stark from the Toy & Action Figure Museum

March 21 Jazz Day with a jam session with OK Sessions

March 22 Dog Day with special service dogs from the HALO Foundation

March 23 Helping Hands Day with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma – Bring a can of food, receive a copy of the book, Will Rogers: Our American Legend

“Free Family Fun programming at the Oklahoma Hall of Fame provides an interactive experience for students of all ages to explore, learn, and create. Students are able to walk-away with a greater understanding of our state’s best and brightest, and take home their own stories and art creations,” said Emma Fritz, Oklahoma Hall of Fame & Gaylord-Pickens Museum’s Manager of Museum Experience.

The free events are all part of the partnership with The Chickasaw Nation and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.