Oklahoma’s top prosecutor joins fight to stop robocalls

OKLAHOMA CITY - Jim McNeil is under siege.

Since Sunday he’s received 27 robocalls, all of them with Oklahoma area codes.

They flood his cell phone at all hours of the day and night.

For Jim, a cancer survivor, his phone is his lifeline, and he’s not giving up his phone.

“It leaves me a slave to [robocalls],” he said.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is making it his personal mission to take down these annoying and illegal calls, once and for all.

He, along with top prosecutors in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and three U.S. territories are urging action on Federal legislation called the "TRACED" Act.

It would give states, Federal regulators and phone companies extra ammunition.

“There is technology that telecommunications companies can deploy that will intercept these calls if they can get authority to deploy that technology,” Hunter told the In Your Corner team.

If signed into law, it would force carriers to establish that an incoming call is legal before it ever makes it to your phone.

It would also create stiffer penalties for violators.

He added, “It's all about numbers, so the more calls that can be placed the more opportunity they have got to take somebody's money, to defraud somebody.”

Hunter says last year alone, nearly 50 billion illegal robocalls were made, costing Americans hundreds of millions of dollars.

Jim welcomes the help.

“I would wholly support any state official that's trying to contact our national officials to change this, because it is a curse,” he said.

The In Your Corner bottom line, the risk of you being scammed goes way up when you call or text the number back.