One person killed in accident along I-40

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are still investigating a bizarre accident in Oklahoma City that claimed the life of one person.

Investigators say they were called to an accident near I-40 and Reno Ave. around 11 p.m. on Thursday night.

Officials say a car heading westbound somehow went between the two bridges and slid down an embankment. After that, the vehicle hit a concrete barrier.

One person was killed in the crash, but the victim has not been identified.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were on the scene for hours trying to remove the vehicle.