Police: Oklahoma City chase suspects connected to series of carjackings, robbery

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say three men who are connected to several carjackings have been taken into custody after a chase and manhunt on Thursday.

Investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department say 32-year-old Antonio Hill, 22-year-old Matthew Lacopo and 21-year-old Jacob Owens were arrested after leading officers on a short chase.

Officials say their crime spree began on Tuesday when the group allegedly carjacked a woman at a grocery store in southwest Oklahoma.

Two days later, police say they used that stolen vehicle to carjack another person at an apartment complex near N.W. 36th and Ann Arbor. Just 30 minutes later, they allegedly carjacked another woman outside of a business in the 7200 block of N. May Ave.

Investigators say they waited about an hour before they allegedly robbed a man outside of a restaurant near N.W. 50th and May Ave.

While patrolling the area on Thursday night, an alert officer noticed one of the stolen vehicles and attempted to pull it over.

"What happened during the course of the day we had three armed robberies, individuals, and a possible business," said Oklahoma City Police Capt. Bill Wells. "What we did was descriptions went out and our officers located the car down around 39th and Portland. When [the officer] turned around and tried to get the vehicle to stop, the car accelerated away from him. He started a pursuit, but when the car went the wrong direction against the traffic he terminated [the chase.] But we had enough units up in this area that was able to spot the car and chase it to this area, bring it to this location."

However, the driver refused to stop and led officers on a short chase that ended on the campus of Integris Baptist Medical Center.

At that point, all three of the suspects jumped out of the vehicle but two were quickly taken into custody. The medical center was placed on lockdown as officers searched for the third suspect.

"We started to do a floor by floor search while Baptist hospital reviewed their video," said Oklahoma City Police Capt. Bill Wells. "They do see the subject exiting out of the building and walking, or going south down this street here."

Hill was arrested on complaints of aggravated eluding a police officer, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, three counts of robbery with a firearm and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Lacopo and Owens was arrested on three counts of robbery with a firearm and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.