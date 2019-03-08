Readers select Tulsa pub as best ‘beer bar’ in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. – If you’re looking for a great place to have a pint, readers of a website dedicated to beer say a pub in Tulsa is the place to go.

Recently, readers of CraftBeer.com voted James E. McNellies Public House in Tulsa one of the ‘Great American Beer Bars.’

“The Tulsa beer bar was inspired by the great Dublin pubs that founder Elliot Nelson encountered while he was studying abroad in Ireland. The original McNellie’s opened in downtown Tulsa in 2004 and finds a spot on our list with a great selection of craft beers and exceptional service. Like those classic old pubs, McNellie’s is intended to be a comfortable gathering place for the community,” the site reads.

Organizers say readers were asked to nominate their favorite craft beer bar in their state and fill out a brief survey about what makes it great, including atmosphere, staff, beer selection and extraordinary events.

As a result, craft beer fans cast nearly 7,000 votes in the competition.