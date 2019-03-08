Saying goodbye: Senior dog attends owner’s funeral

BETHEL ACRES, Okla. – A senior dog who was found by her deceased owner’s side last week got to say a final goodbye.

“She had been trying to wake him up. Just trying to figure out what was going on,” said Maeghan Olsen, Founder and Director At 1 Day Ranch, on Wednesday.

Olsen said she was called in to care for Sam after the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office found the canine. She said the owner was a veteran, who had been dealing with health issues.

“She just did not want to leave. We got her in the car. She cried the whole way home. Howling and just being overall not pleased,” Olsen said.

Sam is now adjusting to her new surroundings, but she’s been mourning her owner the entire time.

“His main goal was to outlive her. Unfortunately, that wasn’t how it worked out,” Olsen said.

Olsen said they’re just trying to make life as comfortable as possible for her.

On Friday, Sam was able to attend her owner's funeral.

“We feel like it’s only right for us to honor their relationship and their life together by making sure she’s there until the very end. So we are going to get her there,” Olsen said.

Organizers told News 4 that Sam was extremely happy to see some of her owner's friends at the funeral.

The rescue said it’s working to determine where Sam will live out the rest of her life. They’re going to start introducing her to some fosters, but if Sam is happier at the ranch, that’s where she will stay.

To help pay some of Sam’s medical bills, you can contribute here.