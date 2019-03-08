Superhero, comic fans heading to ‘Uncanny Comic Expo’ in Shawnee this weekend

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Fans of superheroes and comics will be heading to one Oklahoma community for the first ‘Uncanny Comic Expo.’

The Uncanny Comic Expo is being held Saturday, March 9 at the Firelake Arena from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers say professional cosplayers will roam the floors as characters from Star Wars, Marvel, DC and even the Ghostbusters. In addition, guests can take part in a costume contest.

During the event, guests can listen to panelists talking about comics and cosplay, martial arts weapon demonstrations, an escape room, an activity room for kids, video game tournaments and much more.

Tickets to the event are just $5 for adults, and kids under 12 are free.