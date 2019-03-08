× Thunder Complete Season Sweep of Blazers

The Oklahoma City Thunder completed a four-game season sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers with a 129-121 win in overtime on Thursday night at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Russell Westbrook had 37 points to lead the Thunder, including a three-pointer and a layup on a fast break off a block by Terrance Ferguson in overtime to help seal the win.

The game was tight the entire way, and featured an ejection of Yosef Nurkic, who received a second technical foul late in regulation when he and Paul George squared off after a foul inside.

Westbrook got a flagrant foul earlier in the game after knocking over Nurkic running down the court.

In overtime, the Blazers shot just 2-for-9 from the field and after Westbrook’s three-pointer, OKC never trailed again.

Damian Lillard had had 51 points to lead the Blazers, who shot just 39 percent from the field.

Paul George had 32 points and 14 rebounds, was just 7-for-23 from the field, and 1-for-9 from three-point range.

Three other Thunder players scored in double figures, with Jerami Grant and Dennis Schroder scoring 14 points apiece, and Steven Adams with 12.

The Thunder ended a four-game road losing streak to improve to 40-25 on the season, and move a game ahead of the Blazers in the Western Conference standings.

OKC is now in third place, a half game ahead of the Houston Rockets.

The Thunder continue their four-game road trip at the L.A. Clippers on Friday night at 9:30 pm.