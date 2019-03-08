Wanted sex offender arrested in Henryetta

HENRYETTA, Okla. – The Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office and the Henryetta Police Department arrested a man on Friday for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Tyrone Alexander was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender after previously being convicted for lewd molestation.

Deputies received information that he was hiding in a Henryetta residence.

Both departments worked together to locate and apprehend Alexander.

Alexander was booked into the Okmulgee County Jail where he is being held on a $100,000 bond.

A court date has not yet been set.

