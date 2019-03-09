× 12-year-old in ‘extremely critical’ condition after overnight shooting

OKMULGEE, Okla. – Officials say a 12-year-old boy is in ‘extremely critical’ condition after a shooting in an Okmulgee neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Police tell FOX23 that gunfire injured one man and one boy; the child was flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City.

Police say the child was shot in the head and the man was shot twice in the legs.

According the authorities at the scene, the suspect knocked on the door at the 1300 block of East Lafayette, the adult victim answered it then the suspect started shooting through the screen door.

Okmulgee police say they have no suspects and are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects.