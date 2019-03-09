Bumper to bumper fun at the OKC Auto Show

OKLAHOMA CITY – The coolest, sleekest and hottest cars could be found at the 102nd Anniversary OKC Auto show in the Bennett Event Center at Oklahoma State Fair Park.

From classic muscle cars to the newest automobiles you could find something to like at this year’s show.

Children loved climbing into some of the cars while their parents admired the sleek styling of many of the newest vehicles.

News 4’s Heather Holeman and Eli Roberts stopped by to meet and greet visitors and to sign autographs.

The 4 Warn Storm Team’s Interceptor 4, parked outside, was a huge hit with car buffs.

Families stopped by to check it out and take pictures while holding the official News 4 OKC Auto Show steering wheel.

The OKC Auto Show is one of the largest consumer shows in Oklahoma and features a variety of entertaining activities for adults and kids of all ages. In addition to the concept car, the 102nd anniversary event will include a re-creation of the 1960’s OKC Auto Shows exhibit with over 50 automobiles from the 60’s era; exotic cars; 10 rare automobiles from the early 1900’s; the 18-Hole Mini-Golf Course Experience with proceeds benefiting the Thunderbird Clubhouse; the opportunity to test drive 24 cars and trucks from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Toyota and Chevrolet.

The OKC 102nd Anniversary Auto Show continues through Sunday and tickets are still available.