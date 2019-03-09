ODOC searching for armed and dangerous transitional center walkaway

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for a man who left a halfway house, Oklahoma City Transitional Center, March 1 for work and never returned.

Jerry Lee Hawkins was serving a 3-year sentence for firearm possession.

Hawkins is described as black, 5′ 8″, weighing about 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his arms, chest, face, legs and hands.

His facial tattoos include tear drops and “North Side 82.” Tattoos on his left arm include “Piru Killer,” “North 8th,” a cross and praying hands. A tattoo on his chest states “no struggle no progress.”

Hawkins has multiple aliases including “Harvey Hawkins,” “Lil J. Hawkins,” “Jerry Little” and “Jerry Littleton.”

He is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached by the public. Anyone with information can call our escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.