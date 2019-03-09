× OHP seeking public’s help identifying bus crash victim

SEMINOLE CO., Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help identifying the passenger of a vehicle involved in the deadly school bus collision Friday night.

An SUV and a Konawa school bus crashed head on, killing 2 people in the SUV and a student on the school bus.

It happened around 7:15 on US 377 approximately one mile south of Bowlegs in Seminole County.

OHP investigators have tentatively identified the driver of the SUV as John Tallbear, pending confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s Office. But investigators do not have any leads on the female passenger in his vehicle.

They’re asking anyone who knows who Tallbear might have been with in the days leading up to the crash, to call Troop D headquarters at 918-423-3636.