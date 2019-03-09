Oklahoma community in mourning after bus crash kills middle school student, two others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KONAWA, Okla. - A community is mourning after a crash in Seminole County involving an SUV and a bus filled with a junior high softball team kills three.

Three people were killed, one of them a female student - the two others were in the SUV.

The children and the coach who were on the bus are still recovering this afternoon.

The Konawa administration has been discussing all day how it wants to move forward after losing one of its own.

It was a scene on Highway 377 Friday evening.

"Everybody was calling and everyone else was calling them," said Konawa Superintendent Cory Ellis.

Superintendent Cory Ellis received a call Friday night that his Junior High softball team had been in an accident.

A student, as well as the driver and passenger of the other car were all killed.

Five more students and the coach were rushed to the hospital.

"You know in Oklahoma, everyone is family," Ellis said.

His school family now engulfed in flames - only 12 miles left on the trip back home.

"I don't want to say I know what the parent is going through because we don't, but as an educator I know what I am going through and it's pretty emotional," said Ellis.

Ellis and his administrators decided to not hold class on Monday giving the community time to grieve.

"It will be open for students or parents to come that need some counseling and our staff will go through some therapy training," said Ellis.

The superintendent said his Fighting Tigers are remaining strong.

"Probably what separates us from the entire nation is when people are hurting people step up to the plate and that is what you are seeing here," said Ellis "We ask people to be patient and just be there."

The school district posted on social media the driver was intoxicated.

Oklahoma State Police said the toxicology report is still under review.

However, there will be a vigil held Sunday night at 6 p.m. at the Konawa Performing Arts Center.

Sooner State Bank and Bank First will also hold donation drives next week.