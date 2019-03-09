× Police: Missing Arkansas child possibly in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Arkansas officials say a missing child from Fayetteville may be in the Tulsa area.

Authorities told KJRH Steve Shell, 16, ran away from a facility in Fayetteville and might be in Tulsa because he is from Tulsa and his support system still resides there.

Police say Shell was last seen on May 4, 2018 and might be with his older sister Kaylee Shell.

Shell is described as a Native American male, 5’7″, 115 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

If you see Shell or have any information on his whereabouts, contact police immediately.