State Championship Saturday For High School Hoopsters

All the nylon was on the line across the state as the OSSAA State Championships crowned their 2018-19 best in basketball ball.

Putnam City North tried to repeat as state champs taking on an impressive Booker T. Washington squad that boasted Tulsa commit Trey Phipps.

In 5A Del City played in their first state title game since 1980. However, standing in their way was Tulsa Memorial. The Chargers have the Boone Twins who are both headed to Oklahoma State. With a win, Memorial would win their third straight state title.

Kingfisher and Heritage Hall, the two best teams in 4A faced off. The undefeated defending state champs had to play catch up to a Kingfisher team looking for their second title in three seasons.

All that and much more including other 4A, 3A and 2A action from Saturday in the videos above.