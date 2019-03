× 1 dead in Southwest Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY- Oklahoma City police responded to a fatal shooting on the city’s southwest side Sunday morning.

Official say they arrived at Richard Regal Apartments near South Villa Avenue and Southwest 59th Street to find a body in the parking lot.

Apartment residents were able to give police a description of a vehicle leaving the scene.

Police took somebody in for questioning.

This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR for updates.