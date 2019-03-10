× Big 12 Basketball Honors Announced

Several Sooners and Cowboys were honored as the Big 12 Conference announced it’s men’s basketball honors.

Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver won player of the year, and his head coach, Chris Beard, won coach of the year for the second consecutive season.

OU junior forward Kristian Doolittle won the league’s most improved player of the year award, and was named to the All-Big 12 third team.

Joining the Edmond Memorial grad on the third team is OU’s Christian James.

Harrah native Brady Manek was named an honorable mention by the Big 12.

OSU juniors Cameron McGriff and Lindy Waters were named honorable mention as well.

The official ALl-Big 12 awards are chosen by the conference’s coaches, who can’t vote for their own players.