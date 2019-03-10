× Konawa victim identified by Seminole Police Department

SEMINOLE, OKLA- In a statement posted to their Facebook page Sunday evening, The Seminole Police Department has identified the female student killed after an accident involving an SUV and a bus carrying the Junior High softball team on Highway 377 Friday.

The victim has been identified as Rhindi Kay Isaacs, age 12, and was a member of the Konawa Junior High Softball Team.



Funeral services for Isaacs are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Konawa Public School Performing Arts Center. Rev. Drew Isaacs and Ed George will officiate the services, and burial will follow at Vamoosa Cemetery.

The students of the Konawa Junior High School Softball Team will be Honorary bearers.

A vigil was held Sunday evening at the KPS Performing Arts Center; and classes will be canceled on Monday to give the community time to grieve.