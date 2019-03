× OKCPD responding to officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY- The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to an officer-involved shooting at 5725 Evanbrook Terrace Sunday evening.

Authorities say that they received a call at about 5:43 p.m. regarding the incident. One suspect was injured, and their condition is unknown.

News4 has a team en route to the scene.

This is a developing story,  we will continue to update you as more information becomes available.